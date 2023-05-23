Conservative investors seek regular income may opt for dividend yield funds

With companies preparing to announce their final dividends over the coming months, there has been a surge of interest in high dividend yield stocks. However, investors should consider whether they should try to reap the benefit of high dividends by investing directly in stocks, or if the dividend yield fund route is the superior option.
Understanding dividend yield
Novice investors find high dividend yields very alluring. A 100 per cent dividend signifies a payout equivalent to the share’s face value. For example, if a stock has a face value of Rs 10 and declares a 100 per cent dividend, the shareholders receive Rs 10 per share. The dividend yield, calculated by dividing the per-share dividend of Rs 10 by the share price of, say, Rs 1,000, is merely 1 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or