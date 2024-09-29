Consumer protection: The complaint not barred if default continues

The directors of Atma Steel, a limited company, were closely acquainted with Major Dara Singh and his son Harveer Singh. They visited the Singhs at their Kanpur Nagar home to request them to deposit money in the company. The Singhs were assured that they would receive interest and would be allowed to withdraw their deposit along with interest whenever they wished to do so. The Singhs deposited Rs 25,000 on May 15, 1974.



When the Singhs needed funds in 1981, the company paid Rs 10,000 as interest but failed to pay the remaining amount, which continued as