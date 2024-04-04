Counselling to caring: What it takes to be in good health mentally

More than 50 per cent of the youth (aged 18 to 24) in India have poor mental health, according to a report by Sapien Labs Centre for the Human Brain and Mind. Poor employee mental health costs Indian companies $14 billion annually as it leads to absenteeism, attrition and other problems, said a Deloitte survey of 4,000 workers in 2022. One out of every eight individuals in the world suffers from depression, according to an estimate by the World Health Organization two years ago.

“The core of mental health is flexibility," says Dr Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist in Los