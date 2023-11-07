Breach alert: Key steps to verify if your data has been compromised

An alleged data breach involving 815 million Indians has surfaced on the Dark Web. According to media reports, millions of Indians’ Aadhaar and passport details, names, phone numbers, and temporary and permanent addresses have been stolen.

Says Ritesh Bhatia, cyber-crime investigator, cybersecurity, and data privacy consultant, “Investigations by several hacker groups show that the number could be much smaller — a few lakhs. Nonetheless, it’s important to take a few measures after this breach, besides being constantly vigilant.”

Steps you should take