Demand high, visa application must be planned early: VFS Global COO

Visa applicants must plan early and avoid mistakes like submitting incorrect information, says YUMMY TALWAR, the chief operating officer of VFS Global. The visa and consular services outsourcing technology company assists 67 governments. It has processed more than 287 million visa applications since 2001 and some 135 million biometric enrolments since 2007. Talwar, in an email interview with Namrata Kohli, spoke about what visa applicants must do.

What travelers should do when applying for visas?

Planning early for the visa process is vital. The pandemic has changed international travel trends significantly, making early planning essential. Travellers should apply for visas