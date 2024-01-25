Sensex (    %)
                        
Donate for a good cause, get tax benefit: Here is how to do that

Helping charitable institutions recognised by the government, scientific institutions and even political parties can earn deductions

Charitable donations can be cited to get tax rebates. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Donation made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust will get a tax benefit after the government recognised the organisation as eligible for Section 80G(2)(b) purposes. The Income Tax Act of 1961, under Section 80G, offers tax deductions for donations to eligible charitable institutions. "Section 80G, 80 GGA, 80 GGB, and 80 GGC are some specific provisions in the Income Tax Act dealing with deductions related to donations. The assessee can claim deductions under the Income Tax Act from 50 per cent to 100 per cent of the donation or grant amount, depending on the done," says Rudra Srivastava, partner, Singhania

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

