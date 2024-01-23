Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Income tax filers more than double to 77.8 million in 10 years: Govt data

During the same period, the net direct tax collections increased 160.52 per cent from Rs 6,38,596 crore in FY14 to Rs 16,63,686 crore in 2022-23, it said

tax

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of tax payers filing income tax returns has more than doubled to 7.78 crore in the past 10 years, as per government data.
Releasing key statistics, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed in FY23 stood at 7.78 crore, showing an 104.91 per cent increase as compared to the 3.8 crore ITRs filed in 2013-14.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the same period, the net direct tax collections increased 160.52 per cent from Rs 6,38,596 crore in FY14 to Rs 16,63,686 crore in 2022-23, it said.
The government has budgeted to collect Rs 18.23 lakh crore from direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax) -- 9.75 per cent higher than Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.
According to CBDT data, gross direct tax collections increased 173.31 per cent to Rs 19,72,248 crore in FY23 from Rs 7,21,604 crore in FY14.
At the same time direct tax-to-GDP ratio went up from 5.62 per cent to 6.11 per cent.
The cost of collection, however, has decreased from 0.57 per cent of total collection in FY14 to 0.51 per cent of the total collection in the previous fiscal.

Also Read

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 10 days in FY24: CBDT

Didn't buy travel insurance? Some premium cards cover overseas medical emergencies

Customs can ask for purchase invoices from exporters claiming DBK, Rodtep

Don't fret over the index valuations and take stock-specific calls

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: You can save on income tax by contributing to temple

Buyer not bound by one-sided contract

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax tax Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon