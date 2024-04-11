Early in the tenure of non-linked policy you don't like? Surrender it

In December 2023, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued an exposure draft on the surrender value of non-linked insurance policies. Had these proposals been implemented, they would have made the surrendering of life insurance policies much less painful for policyholders. But the guaranteed surrender rates that have come into force from April 1 remain high. Experts say customers should avoid insurance-cum-investment policies due to their low returns and high surrender charges. If they wish to surrender one, the decision should depend on the duration for which they have held the policy.

Draft surrender norms of December