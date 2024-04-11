Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Early in the tenure of non-linked policy you don't like? Surrender it

If you have held the policy for a considerable period, continuing with it may be prudent

Life insurance, insurance
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
In December 2023, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued an exposure draft on the surrender value of non-linked insurance policies. Had these proposals been implemented, they would have made the surrendering of life insurance policies much less painful for policyholders. But the guaranteed surrender rates that have come into force from April 1 remain high. Experts say customers should avoid insurance-cum-investment policies due to their low returns and high surrender charges. If they wish to surrender one, the decision should depend on the duration for which they have held the policy.

Draft surrender norms of December
Topics : IRDAI Life Insuracnce Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon