Equity-heavy portfolio will build corpus for child's education abroad

Indian parents may exhaust 48 per cent of their retirement savings for children to do a three-year degree overseas, according to HSBC’s Quality of Life Report (2024). A four-year degree might drain up to 64 per cent of savings.

For Indian parents, a post-graduate degree from a foreign university ranks high in priorities. Here is a roadmap for how parents should go about accumulating the large corpus required.

Indians go to the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, Singapore, and mainland Europe to study. “Global exposure, quality infrastructure, and a higher standard of living have given rise