Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Equity-heavy portfolio will build corpus for child's education abroad

Equity-heavy portfolio will build corpus for child's education abroad

Parents must not compromise on retirement security to fund their children's higher education

foreign education
Premium

Studying abroad is expensive and will need financial planning years ahead. (File photo)

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian parents may exhaust 48 per cent of their retirement savings for children to do a three-year degree overseas, according to HSBC’s Quality of Life Report (2024). A four-year degree might drain up to 64 per cent of savings.
 
For Indian parents, a post-graduate degree from a foreign university ranks high in priorities. Here is a roadmap for how parents should go about accumulating the large corpus required.
 
Indians go to the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, Singapore, and mainland Europe to study. “Global exposure, quality infrastructure, and a higher standard of living have given rise
Topics : higher education study abroad Equity funds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon