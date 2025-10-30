Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Every breath you take: How air purifiers have become critical in households

Once a winter luxury for those with respiratory issues, air purifiers are now a fixture in most households, particularly in the NCR region, thanks to ever-increasing levels of air pollution

A TechSci Research report pegs India’s air-purifier market at $128.25 million in 2025, with projections of a 30.8 per cent CAGR through 2031.

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

One of winter's abiding traditions is that it's time bring out the blankets. For the past few years, and then some, Delhi has had one more: it must endure a smog blanket that invariably covers the national capital region (NCR) in a snug hug that literally chokes your lungs.
 
No wonder, then, that air purifiers, once a winter luxury usually for those with respiratory disorders, have quietly become a year-round fixture in most homes. From Rs 5,000 budget units to Rs 40,000 smart purifiers and Rs 2-lakh premium systems, the 'right to breathe' has officially made a place for itself
