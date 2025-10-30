Every breath you take: How air purifiers have become critical in households

One of winter's abiding traditions is that it's time bring out the blankets. For the past few years, and then some, Delhi has had one more: it must endure a smog blanket that invariably covers the national capital region (NCR) in a snug hug that literally chokes your lungs.

No wonder, then, that air purifiers, once a winter luxury usually for those with respiratory disorders, have quietly become a year-round fixture in most homes. From Rs 5,000 budget units to Rs 40,000 smart purifiers and Rs 2-lakh premium systems, the 'right to breathe' has officially made a place for itself