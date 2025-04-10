Expensive but innovative: IB schools offer an alternative learning arc

If you are a parent with school-bound children, it is easy to be overwhelmed by something that used to fairly straightforward in a previous generation: picking a school. Now, it's a thicket of choices between schools and within that, the subset of different boards that are available: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, IGCSE, and now the latest on the block, the International Baccalaureate (IB) that is rapidly becoming the board of choice for the well-heeled crowd in Indian metros.

Welcome to the world of Indian school education, governed by multiple boards, each with its own curriculum, assessment style, and administrative structure.