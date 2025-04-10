Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Expensive but innovative: IB schools offer an alternative learning arc

Expensive but innovative: IB schools offer an alternative learning arc

In a world that's rapidly shifting from rote to reasoning, the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme stands out as a different education system, valuing questioning over memorising

A child educated in the IB system may develop certain different types of skill sets. | Representational

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

If you are a parent with school-bound children, it is easy to be overwhelmed by something that used to fairly straightforward in a previous generation: picking a school. Now, it's a thicket of choices between schools and within that, the subset of different boards that are available: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards, IGCSE, and now the latest on the block, the International Baccalaureate (IB) that is rapidly becoming the board of choice for the well-heeled crowd in Indian metros.
 
Welcome to the world of Indian school education, governed by multiple boards, each with its own curriculum, assessment style, and administrative structure.
Topics : Personal Finance ICSE ISC results CBSE School education

