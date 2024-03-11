Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

File updated ITR before Mar 31 to reduce risk of scrutiny, penalties

ITR-U can be filed under specific conditions; can't be used to reduce tax liability

ITR filing
Premium

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The deadline to file an updated income-tax return (ITR-U) is March 31, 2024, for the assessment year 2021-2022 (FY21). The option to file an ITR-U gives taxpayers an opportunity to amend their past returns and ensure compliance with the tax laws.

In the past few weeks, some taxpayers have received notices due to discrepancies between the returns filed by them and the information available with the Income-Tax (I-T) Department.

“Go through these notices carefully. If you discover any missed tax payments, definitely opt for filing an ITR-U by including such income in it. Otherwise, you might receive further notices for

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Got a tax notice for claiming higher deduction in ITR? Here is what to do

Explained: You can discard tax returns if your ITR status is 'unverified'

Misreported income leads to penalty: I-T dept advises to file revised ITR

36% of taxpayers move from lower to higher income tax bracket during FY14-FY22

ITR-1, Sahaj: A simple guide to filing tax form for a financial year

Form 12BB: Know the rules for investment declaration tool used to save tax

Tax proof, income overview: Why Form 16 is needed in financial planning

India's shift to transition economy needs financing for equitable growth

As regulatory regime tightens in country, fintech has a long march

Topics : Income tax Personal Finance Your money Tax benefits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon