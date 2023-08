Multiplex chain PVR INOX recently launched its 20th IMAX Screen at Priya Cinema in south Delhi. It’s the only standalone IMAX theatre in India and will help expand the movie-viewing market, according to the company. Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX, and Aamer Bijli, his son and lead specialist-international film marketing at PVR INOX, spoke to Namrata Kohli about movies and ticket prices.

Edited excerpts from an interview in Delhi.