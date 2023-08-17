Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

Travel writer Amita Nanda has earned several air miles but till a year ago she hadn’t even heard of Algarve, the picturesque southern coastline of Portugal.

“But now that is a thing of the past and Algarve has been added to my list of favourite places from around the world. I read a lot of travel blog posts (and) National Geographic, Lonely Planet, Conde Nast travel articles every day. Because if you don’t, then you end up visiting only the famous cities like Paris, Amsterdam and you tend to ignore all the other gorgeous lesser-known cities/towns/villages of Europe,” says Nanda, who lives