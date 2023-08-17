Germany appeals strongly to Indian travellers: Senior executive

Germany last year recorded a 209 per cent increase in overnight stay by Indian travellers compared to 2021, according to data from the nation’s tourist board. “Germany appeals strongly to Indians interested in culture and history,” said Romit Theophilus, director of India German National Tourist Office, in an interview with Namrata Kohli.
Edited excerpts from the interview in Delhi.
Edited excerpts from the interview in Delhi.
What are you doing to make Germany a more attractive tourist destination?