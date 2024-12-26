Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From the humble chai to boutique teas, a beverage for all seasons

From the humble chai to boutique teas, a beverage for all seasons

India is home to some of the most exquisite and premium teas, cherished for their unique flavors, but the humble chai holds its own special place even among aficionados

Tea, tea culture
Premium

Photo: AdobeStock

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
In the chaos that is India the two things that possibly unites the entire country, irrespective of language, religion, class, or culture, are cricket and a friendly cup of chai. Indeed, tea can easily be classified as the great equaliser across classes. From a dhaba to a hotel, the most ubiquitous serving is that of a nice, hot cuppa, preferably brewed with milk and some Indian spices, giving it the popular moniker of masala chai.  
 
Not surprisingly, even Indian hospitality majors are flooded with requests for masala chai. “At The Leela, our Indian Masala Tea with ginger and cardamom remains
Topics : Personal Finance Tea producers Tea industry Indian tea industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon