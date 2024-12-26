From the humble chai to boutique teas, a beverage for all seasons

In the chaos that is India the two things that possibly unites the entire country, irrespective of language, religion, class, or culture, are cricket and a friendly cup of chai. Indeed, tea can easily be classified as the great equaliser across classes. From a dhaba to a hotel, the most ubiquitous serving is that of a nice, hot cuppa, preferably brewed with milk and some Indian spices, giving it the popular moniker of masala chai.

Not surprisingly, even Indian hospitality majors are flooded with requests for masala chai. “At The Leela, our Indian Masala Tea with ginger and cardamom remains