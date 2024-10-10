Gained in translation: How mastery in languages can be made a career

Writer Geetanjali Shree in May 2022 became the first Indian to win the International Booker Prize for her novel, 'Tomb of Sand', originally written in Hindi. The 50,000-pound prize money was split between Shree and her American translator Daisy Rockwell.

“A world without translation would be impoverished,” said Shree in an interview in New Delhi.

“We think of translation as a set of binaries – a journey between two texts, two languages, two writers, two places – but in actuality it is a continuum between these points,” Rockwell told the New York Times in June 2023. “Loss