Most Indian professionals say career growth now hinges on AI skills: Survey

The research further highlighted that 90 per cent of professionals in India are seeking more guidance and support than ever before

Almost 62 per cent of respondents in research from LinkedIn agreed that AI is crucial for their careers. Image: Shutterstock

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

The majority of Indian professionals in a survey stated that advancing in their careers now depends on their comfort with artificial intelligence (AI). Almost 62 per cent of respondents in research from LinkedIn agreed that AI is crucial for their careers.

The research also noted that as jobs evolve, the biggest opportunity for workers in India is integrating AI into daily tasks (40 per cent). This is evident in the use of LinkedIn Learning courses focused on AI aptitude, which have spiked by 117 per cent among non-technical professionals over the past year.

The research further highlighted that 90 per cent of professionals in India are seeking more guidance and support than ever before.

LinkedIn data shows a 123 per cent increase in posts mentioning flexible work over the past two years, highlighting how this remains a key consideration for workers as companies refine their return-to-office (RTO) strategies.

Nirajita Banerjee, career expert and head of editorial at LinkedIn India, said, “With AI and hybrid work models changing how we work, staying informed about the latest industry trends is more important than ever. Today, 8 out of 10 (78 per cent) workers in India are already turning to industry leaders and peers for advice—recognising the value of proactively seeking professional knowledge. Embracing this mindset, staying curious, and continuously developing new skills can set you up for success and help you stay ahead of change.”

Almost 63 per cent of professionals acknowledge the need for continuous learning, with 41 per cent believing that upskilling is essential for career growth. According to the research, 60 per cent seek guidance on the skills needed to navigate workplace changes. Many are learning about technological advancements (44 per cent), sector-specific market analysis (35 per cent), and social trends (35 per cent) to stay informed and prepared for future opportunities.

Video is the most popular format for professionals to gain knowledge, with 49 per cent of professionals in India finding short-form videos easy to engage with. Professionals particularly value videos with anecdotes and learnings (49 per cent) and unscripted podcast conversations (38 per cent), which help them make informed professional decisions and evaluate career prospects.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

