Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

High institutional demand, supply shock could boost Bitcoin further

New entrants should invest systematically with at least a three-year horizon

Bitcoin
Premium

Bitcoin (Photo: Bloomberg)

Karthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
The price of Bitcoin has surged from $24,327 to approximately $52,088 over the past year, more than doubling in value. Although there is still a chance to profit from the ongoing rally, it is important to approach this asset cautiously.

 
Spot ETF launch driving rally          
 
The primary reason for the increase in the price of Bitcoin is the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States (US).  They have attracted substantial institutional interest. “Entities like BlackRock and Fidelity are required to purchase actual Bitcoins to offer spot ETFs. The daily buying pressure from

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

This asset has beaten others hands down in 2023 with a rise of 165%

Bitcoin reclaims $1 trillion market cap for first time since November 2021

At $35,198, Bitcoin climbs to highest since May 2022 on ETF excitement

Bitcoin breaches $44,000 mark, now on the same level as in March 2022

NITI Aayog pitches for tax reforms, mandatory saving plan for elderly

CBDT sets Rs 1 lakh limit for withdrawal of pending tax demands till AY16

India ranks first in the world in terms of the number of IPOs in 2023

IDBI Bank is offering 7.5% interest on FDs with a 300-day tenor

Cashless claim is top reason for intention to buy health insurance: survey

Topics : Bitcoin Exchange-traded funds Personal Finance finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon