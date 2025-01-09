Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How to create a roadmap for funding your child's higher education

How to create a roadmap for funding your child's higher education

Begin with a 100 per cent equity portfolio, which you can reduce gradually as the goal approaches

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Premium

Life insurance products, such as Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and traditional policies, are often marketed for child education savings. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Deepesh Raghaw
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welcoming a new member into your family is a joyous occasion, but it also marks the beginning of serious financial planning for the future. Starting investments early for your child’s education can ease financial pressures down the road. To help you navigate this long road, we provide some useful pointers on how to manage your finances so that you have the right amount available at the right time. The key, as always, is choosing the right instruments.
 
Debt investments 
Public Provident Fund (PPF): Opening a PPF account for your child is an excellent long-term move. PPF offers tax-exempt interest and
Topics : higher education Education fund Education loans

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon