How to create a roadmap for funding your child's higher education

Welcoming a new member into your family is a joyous occasion, but it also marks the beginning of serious financial planning for the future. Starting investments early for your child’s education can ease financial pressures down the road. To help you navigate this long road, we provide some useful pointers on how to manage your finances so that you have the right amount available at the right time. The key, as always, is choosing the right instruments.

Debt investments

Public Provident Fund (PPF): Opening a PPF account for your child is an excellent long-term move. PPF offers tax-exempt interest and