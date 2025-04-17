Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How to navigate a market when both equity returns and FDs are declining

How to navigate a market when both equity returns and FDs are declining

Exposure to gold and longer-duration debt, and purchasing equity funds systematically as valuations soften can help investors navigate this phase

equity mutual fund
Premium

Several asset classes have underperformed in recent months. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Returns from equities have shrunk over the past six months owing to tariff-induced volatility, high valuations, and declining earnings. Fixed deposit (FD) returns have also begun to fall, as banks cut their deposit rates in response to repo rate cuts. With their two favourite asset classes facing the heat, investors need to follow a well-considered strategy to handle these challenging times.
 
Underperforming assets
 
Several asset classes have underperformed in recent months. “If we look at returns at the end of financial year 2024–25, equity gave back some of the gains from past years and underperformed both debt and gold,” says
Topics : Fixed Deposit Assets Asset Management

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon