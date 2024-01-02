Invest in longer-duration funds to gain from anticipated rate cuts

Debt funds underperformed both equity funds and gold in 2023. In 2024, however, many longer-duration categories of debt funds could yield low double-digit returns if the anticipated rate cuts materialise.

Positive drivers

Possible rate cuts: Experts foresee the strong possibility of a rate cut this year. “Core inflation has already moved close to 4 per cent. If we get a decent monsoon, consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation could also move towards that mark. That could lead to at least two rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” says Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income, Tata Mutual Fund.