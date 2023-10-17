close
Invest in multiple single-factor funds with a 7-10-year horizon

Timing entry and exit in a single-factor fund is impossible; combine several in a portfolio for sound risk-adjusted return

mutual fund
Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Factor-based funds, also called smart-beta funds, have done well year-to-date. Momentum-based factor funds have outperformed owing to high momentum in the equity market in recent times. 

The broad-based nature of the rally has helped the equal-weight strategy do well. But before you decide to invest in these funds, understand how they work. 
 

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

