Invest Rs 150,000 in PPF between April 1 and April 5 to maximise returns

“Compounding is the magic of investing,” said Jim Rogers, a renowned American money manager. This holds true for investing in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) too.



By depositing Rs 1.5 lakh between April 1 and April 5, you can maximise the return on your investment. “A lump sum deposit made before April 5 will allow you to earn a higher amount of interest income, which, with compounding, will snowball into a larger corpus than if you invest the money monthly and after the 5th of each month,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), Bankbazaar.com. Money can be deposited in