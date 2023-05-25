Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

Layoffs are making headlines every few days, both in India and abroad. Around 2 lakh workers have been laid off worldwide in the tech sector alone, according to a media report. Several Indian tech companies and start-ups have also cut jobs in 2023. More may follow. Employees who receive a severance package must deploy it judiciously.
Severance package: Size depends on contract
Some corporates offer their employees a compensation at the time of separation. Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, says, “It is not a matter of right but a matter of practice and is contractually determined.” Its size depends on the length of employment and the terms of the employment contract.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or