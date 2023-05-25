close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

Part of this money should also go into creating an emergency corpus equal to 12 months of expenses

Bindisha Sarang
layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Layoffs are making headlines every few days, both in India and abroad. Around 2 lakh workers have been laid off worldwide in the tech sector alone, according to a media report. Several Indian tech companies and start-ups have also cut jobs in 2023. More may follow. Employees who receive a severance package must deploy it judiciously. 
Severance package: Size depends on contract
 
Some corporates offer their employees a compensation at the time of separation. Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, says, “It is not a matter of right but a matter of practice and is contractually determined.” Its size depends on the length of employment and the terms of the employment contract.
Or

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

CBIC extends April GST return filing deadline for Manipur biz till May 31

Leave encashment limit for non-govt employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh: CBDT

Assess your affordability before purchasing amid housing market buoyancy

Conservative investors eyeing regular income can opt dividend yield funds

I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal

Topics : Guide to Personal Finance Your money Debt Funds

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
5 min read

Now, I-T relief for leave encashment on retirement at 2.5 million

retirement
2 min read

Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

CBIC extends April GST return filing deadline for Manipur biz till May 31

tax
2 min read

Leave encashment limit for non-govt employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh: CBDT

women employees
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Leave encashment limit for non-govt employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh: CBDT

women employees
2 min read

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

ATM
3 min read

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

SBI penalised for sending bills to man despite credit card's expiry

SBI, state bank of India
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon