Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Long-duration funds: 6-12 months for tactical, 10+ years for long term

Those with a medium-term horizon run the risk of getting caught in a rising rate cycle

deposit, funds, investment
Premium

Representative Image

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Long-duration funds have outperformed all other debt fund categories over the past year, delivering an average return of 9.8 per cent. Investors need to understand the risks in these funds and choose an appropriate investment horizon.

 
Invest largely in G-Sec
 
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, these funds must have a duration of more than seven years. 
 
“Most of these funds invest a major percentage of their portfolios in government bonds or in state development loans (state government securities) as corporates in India generally do not issue significant amounts of long-dated bonds,” says Devang Shah,

Also Read

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

Allocate 20-30% to long-duration debt funds, enter with 6 to 8 years period

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Duration funds likely to offer 12-14% return: What should your 2024 strategy be?

AI drives new wealth, Taylor Swift joins billionaire club: 2024 Hurun List

Hurun Rich List: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg biggest wealth gainer in 2024

45-day MSME payment rule: Impact and details of Section 43B(h) explained

Foreign liquidity is drying up in small-and mid-cap space: What this means

Tax planning before March 31: Do's and dont's for the last-minute tax saver

Topics : SEBI mutual funds schemes Sebi norms Debt Funds Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon