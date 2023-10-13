Investors need to exercise prudence after PSU funds' robust surge

From Lenskart to Ola Electric: 10 biggest private equity deals of 2023

Sectoral funds see highest inflows in September: What should investors do?

Money and marriage; beginner's guide to golf: Top personal finance stories

Most bought Nifty 50 stocks by MFs in Sept: Adani Ports, Eicher Motor, UPL

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com