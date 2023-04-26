Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans

Debt mutual funds lost to the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains from the start of this financial year (2023-24). Many investors are gravitating towards non-participating (non-par) plans of insurance companies in the wake of this change in tax rules.
How do these plans work?
Traditional (non-unit linked) plans are of two types: participating (par) and non-par. Returns of par plans are not guaranteed as they depend on insurer performance.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or