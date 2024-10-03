Luxurious or simple: Festive gift options for everyone in giving season

Are you a culture enthusiast, a fashion fan or a promoter of social causes? A festive gift of products and hampers should reveal what you are.

As many as 36 per cent Indians plan to spend more this Diwali from last year, according to a report by advertising agency Rediffusion. Ecommerce companies and online sellers are expected to ship merchandise worth $12 billion to consumers in India this festive season, up 23 per cent compared with about $9.7 billion last year, the Economic Times newspaper reported last month citing data from market