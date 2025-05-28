Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Buyers risk losing legal remedies without registered agreement for sale

Buyers risk losing legal remedies without registered agreement for sale

Legal experts emphasise that registering the agreement for sale remains the most reliable way for a homebuyer to secure their legal and financial interests

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
The Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT) recently overturned a 2020 order of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) that denied relief to a homebuyer due to the absence of a registered agreement for sale. The tribunal held that a detailed booking application could suffice as a valid substitute under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).
 
Wider interpretation of Section 18 
Section 18 of RERA allows an allottee to withdraw from a project and claim a refund with interest and compensation if the promoter fails to deliver possession or fulfil contractual obligations.
