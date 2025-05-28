Buyers risk losing legal remedies without registered agreement for sale

The Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT) recently overturned a 2020 order of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) that denied relief to a homebuyer due to the absence of a registered agreement for sale. The tribunal held that a detailed booking application could suffice as a valid substitute under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

Wider interpretation of Section 18

Section 18 of RERA allows an allottee to withdraw from a project and claim a refund with interest and compensation if the promoter fails to deliver possession or fulfil contractual obligations.