Narrative is changing about senior care industry: Tara Singh Vachani

TARA SINGH VACHANI is the executive chairperson at Antara Senior Care, which she says it is building India’s largest integrated senior care “ecosystem” in India. She spoke to Namrata Kohli about how the Indian senior care industry has evolved over the years.

How and why did you start with senior care?

I want to be able to say that it was like a thunderbolt from the sky but it wasn’t. I moved back to India and was wondering what to do next. At that time, the group was doing multiple new things and entering new businesses. My father was handling