close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Reduce trip duration if necessary, use prepaid forex card to nullify currency fluctuation, buy adequate insurance

Sarbajeet K Sen
Illustration
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Those planning overseas travel got a rude shock when the government announced a 20 per cent tax collection at source (TCS) from July 1, 2023, on foreign travel related expenditures (on credit card related expenses, TCS kicks in on expenditure above Rs. 7 lakh). This implies an escalation in your budget for an overseas holiday.
“The imposition of TCS has become a crucial financial aspect to consider when organising an overseas trip. In the short run, this step will significantly impact plans as the total outlay will increase considerably,” says Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip.
Many travellers may have to reconfigure their holiday plans. “Those who were earlier planning long-haul travels may select closer destinations. Likewise, short-haul international travellers may opt for domestic travel instead,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.
Or

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

Why spate of bank deposit rate hikes could be a thing of the past

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Course, institute determine lender's willingness to offer an education loan

Topics : Your money TCS Forex card foreign travel

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

forex
2 min read

IIFL Finance keen to raise more funds through bond market, says CFO

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Clarification on applicability of TCS on overseas credit card spends soon

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
3 min read

Most Popular

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
8 min read

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
9 min read

SBI to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in FY24 by issuing debt instruments

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

forex
2 min read

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

Rupee, EPFO, money, economy
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon