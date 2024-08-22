Not just idli and dosa: There is more to serve in South Indian food

There are two good reasons why India loves vegetarian food from the south of the country: It is easy on the stomach and delicious.

“Many South Indian dishes are rich in vegetables and typically cooked with minimal oil, which helps retain their nutrients. Dishes like avial, poriyal, and kootu are great sources of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Dishes make extensive use of spices and herbs like turmeric, curry leaves and mustard seeds known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” says Rukmini Jha, a dietician who lives in Gurugram.

Idlis, steamed or fried, can be eaten as a