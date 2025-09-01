Wedding gifts & taxation: Get donor letters for high-value non-cash gifts

In a recent case—Manubhai Dahyabhai Bhoi v. ITO—the assessing officer (AO) disputed cash deposits of ₹4.31 lakh, which the taxpayer claimed as wedding gifts. The AO argued that the deposits were made nearly a month before the marriage and hence could not be treated as gifts. The taxpayer, however, produced a guest list, marriage documents, and other records.

The dispute centred on the timing of the gifts. “The gifts were received by the taxpayer around a month prior to the wedding. The department regarded the timing of the gifts as unusual, since wedding gifts are generally received around the wedding