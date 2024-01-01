Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Optimise returns on short-term corpus with liquid and overnight funds

Yields from these schemes are attractive currently, but could come down if rate cuts happen

Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cash-rich investors looking for short-tenure avenues are in a sweet spot. Liquid and overnight funds, which are ideal for parking money for a short period – a week to a month – are providing annualised yield to maturity (YTM) surpassing 6.5 per cent, higher than the average return of 3.5 to 4 per cent offered by savings bank accounts.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the policy rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 to 6.5 per cent. The banking system’s liquidity has remained in neutral to deficit for the past several months. Consequently, short-term rates (one

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Arbitrage vs liquid funds: Why the former has become an investor darling

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Liquid fund or sweep-in FD? What should you pick for emergency money

FAQs: What will the market do in 2024? What will result in a correction?

Health, EV, fintech: Key industries beckoning foreign investors in 2024

Bank locker agreements to car prices: Key money changes from January 2024

Prioritise life coverage, financial aims when delving into ULIP investments

In charts: Why ICICI Direct sees Nifty hitting 25000 in 2024

Topics : Reserve Bank of India liquid funds money market fund Savings Bank Deposit Account

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon