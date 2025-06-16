Monday, June 16, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Pharma and health care funds hold promise but demand long-term view

Pharma and health care funds hold promise but demand long-term view

Watch out for policy risks - tariff-related in US market and price control related in domestic market

Mutual Funds
premium

Image: Shutterstock

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New fund offers of two health care-themed mutual funds — the DSP Nifty Health care Index Fund and the Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund — are currently open for subscription. The pharma and health care category has delivered a robust average return of 15.8 per cent over the past year, making it the second-best performing equity category during this period.
 
Structural growth drivers
Life expectancy has tripled over the past century, according to the World Bank. “The longer the lifespan, the greater the propensity to use medicines and allied services,” says Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, Baroda
Topics : health care Mutual funds MFs Mutual Funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon