Pharma and health care funds hold promise but demand long-term view

New fund offers of two health care-themed mutual funds — the DSP Nifty Health care Index Fund and the Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund — are currently open for subscription. The pharma and health care category has delivered a robust average return of 15.8 per cent over the past year, making it the second-best performing equity category during this period.

Structural growth drivers

Life expectancy has tripled over the past century, according to the World Bank. “The longer the lifespan, the greater the propensity to use medicines and allied services,” says Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, Baroda