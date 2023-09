Quiting smoking can bring down your term insurance premium by up to 75%

In charts: Are mutual funds a threat to bank deposits post pandemic?

Table on personal loan rates and terms of various companies

Investing in a green house? Evaluate local demand to ensure sound return

Indian startups give salary hike of 8-12% in FY23, favour ESOPs: Study

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported this week that India's household savings have fallen to a decadal low of 5.1 per cent in Financial Year 2023 (FY23) due to

Break down long-term goals into smaller, manageable milestones. (Photo: Shutterstock)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com