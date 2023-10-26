Planning festival-season shopping binge? Know how no-cost EMI and BNPL work

It is festival season, and many retailers are advertising various easy payment options — no-cost or zero-cost EMI (equated monthly instalment) schemes, buy now, pay later (BNPL), and so on. But are you sure you fully understand how these work? Before you avail of these attractive-looking options, there are a few things you should know about them.

No-cost EMI

No-cost EMIs involve an interest subvention between merchants and issuers of payment modes, enabling EMI options for buyers at zero effective