The premium housing market has gained momentum post the Covid-19 pandemic. A recent study by real estate consultancy CBRE South Asia found a 130 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the sale of properties priced at Rs. 4 crore and above between January and June 2023.

Around 6,900 such units were sold during the first half of this calendar year compared to 3,000 units during the same period last year.