Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

Family photographs, paintings and posters, a book shelf make a house a home. Medals and trophies deserve a special place in your home, too: for impressing visitors and making you feel good.
Archit Anand, a 26-year-old Mumbai resident, has a “wall of achievements” at home to display medals he earned in speed skating and chess as a school student.
“My most prized collection is my room with medals, something I would never trade for anything in life. These trophies and medals are worth my whole childhood. All this taught me the value of hard work; that success never comes easy; that we all fail only to win later. My own adult life is still envious of my childhood," says Anand, a corporate professional.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or