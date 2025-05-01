Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Primary or secondary market home buy? Check budget, risk appetite to decide

Primary or secondary market home buy? Check budget, risk appetite to decide

You may get a lower price in the secondary market, but you must be prepared for a high upfront payout

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai
Premium

Market risk must also be factored in when buying an under-construction property. | Representational

Himali Patel Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Residential property registrations have risen sharply — from 3.07 lakh units in FY2019 to 5.44 lakh units in FY2025, a 77 per cent jump, according to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). A recent Square Yards analysis shows that 57 per cent (of purchases in FY2025) were primary market deals, while 43 per cent were in the secondary market. With prices rising rapidly post-pandemic, many buyers are considering the secondary market. They must assess the pros and cons of both options to determine which fits them better.

Advantages of the primary market

Buying directly from developers, particularly in under-construction projects, often yields
Topics : Anarock Real Estate RERA GST

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon