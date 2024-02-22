Reasonable valuations, potential US rate cuts bode well for tech funds

After sustaining a category average loss of 23 per cent in 2022, technology funds were up 30 per cent in 2023. Their robust performance over the past three months — they have gained 16.8 per cent on average — appears to indicate that these funds are on a comeback trail. Three new fund offers (NFOs) of tech schemes were announced recently — by Edelweiss, Kotak and Nippon India Mutual Fund.

“Considering reasonable valuations, anticipated bottoming out of earnings growth over the next four quarters, and the ongoing structural integration of technology across industries, we perceive tech funds to be a compelling