Rupee weakens vs US dollar: Diversify into global funds, gold to hedge risk

The Indian rupee has been under sustained pressure, closing at 88.79 against the US dollar on October 6. Multiple factors, including capital outflows and weak exports, are weighing on the currency. For households and investors with foreign currency-denominated goals, the key question now is how to safeguard their finances in this environment of a weakening rupee.

What’s driving the fall

India relies heavily on foreign capital inflows to finance its current account deficit. When higher US interest rates trigger outflows to safer dollar assets, the Indian rupee (INR) weakens against the US dollar (USD). “Elevated global crude oil prices and