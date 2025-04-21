Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi circular on frauds: Verify registration before taking investment tips

Unverified investment groups on WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media often spread unreliable tips.

Himali Patel
Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a circular dated April 11, 2025, warned investors about rising fraud and manipulation linked to the securities market on social media platforms. Investors must stay vigilant to avoid being misled. 
Impersonation trick 
Fraudsters often pose as Sebi-registered intermediaries. “They create fake but sophisticated websites or apps, with professional-looking interfaces, which resemble legitimate ones. They use similar names, logos, and registration numbers. They sometimes even forge Sebi-like certificates and falsely claim Sebi registration. They also create fake social media profiles of real intermediaries,” says Dip Mehta, partner, EY Forensic and Integrity Services.
