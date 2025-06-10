Tax filing for elderly: Don't overlook or incorrectly claim key deductions

The tax filing season has begun. Senior citizens should take full advantage of the deductions and exemptions available to them. Here is a guide to help them file their tax returns accurately.

Higher deduction limits

Medical deductions: Senior citizens enjoy higher deductions on medical insurance premiums. The deduction limit is ₹25,000 for those below 60 years. “It is ₹50,000 for senior citizens. And if they pay the premium for a dependent senior parent, they can claim an additional ₹50,000,” says Deepak Kumar Jain, founder and chief executive officer, TaxManager.in.

Tax benefits for preventive health check-ups of up to ₹5,000 can be claimed