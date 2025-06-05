Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

Open communication about money, expectations and contributions is key, and a shared vision should guide investment strategies, liquidity management, and succession plans

live-in, couples, marriage, house, shopping, festive season, sale, spending, earnings, work, gender, discrimination, women, patriarchy
premium

A shared vision should guide investment strategies, liquidity management, and succession plans. | Representational

Vishal Dhawan Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Couples often face challenges in merging their financial lives, aligning their goals, and managing finances effectively. By merging finances and openly discussing your financial situation, you build trust and reduce the risk of disputes. However, good financial planning must necessarily have life planning at its core.
 
Here are a few tips to help couples build wealth together:

Set financial goals together

Open communication about money, expectations and contributions is key. A shared vision should guide investment strategies, liquidity management, and succession plans, ensuring both partners are aligned on risk tolerance, major purchases, and long-term financial security.
 
Recognising each partner’s roles, whether financial
Topics : Financial planning succession United States
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon