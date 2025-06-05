Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

Couples often face challenges in merging their financial lives, aligning their goals, and managing finances effectively. By merging finances and openly discussing your financial situation, you build trust and reduce the risk of disputes. However, good financial planning must necessarily have life planning at its core.

Here are a few tips to help couples build wealth together:

Set financial goals together

Open communication about money, expectations and contributions is key. A shared vision should guide investment strategies, liquidity management, and succession plans, ensuring both partners are aligned on risk tolerance, major purchases, and long-term financial security.

Recognising each partner’s roles, whether financial