Skilling the smart way: Selecting the right online course for your career

"In the 35 plus (age) category, the broader thought that they have is 'how do I position myself well in front of my children and society. How do I give back to society and reach something like a CXO level position'. The kind of programme that a middle-aged person wants to take up is very different. If (a person) with 0-3 years' work experience is focusing on hard skill, a 10+ work experience person will focus on how to publish a paper or put across something in a journal,” he says.

“There are two things which are a must-have in today’s corporate world. One is data literacy and the other is digital literacy,” says Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad, an edtech company.