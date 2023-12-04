Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Special Marriage Act: Only wife entitled to permanent alimony & maintenance

Children of marriages under this Act are not entitled to a share in ancestral property, only to parents' self-owned or inherited property

Marriage
Premium

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Follow Us
The estranged wife of a leading industrialist is currently seeking legal counsel regarding her alimony rights, according to media reports. While the wife is Parsi, the husband is Hindu. Their marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), and not the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA).

Says Ankush Satija, Senior Associate at Kred-Jure: “The Special Marriage Act was enacted in 1954 to solemnise and recognise marriages between individuals from different faiths, communities, or religions and to regulate inter-faith marriages, separation, and other related issues.”

In the case of some religions, conversion is required if a marriage is to be solemnised under its laws. Says Ekta Rai, Advocate, Delhi High Court: “Many people are not amenable to this condition. It also goes against

Also Read

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

'Managed investments to more than double to Rs 315 trillion by fiscal 2027'

The black card you need: Best luxury credit cards in India for 2023

Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes interest on savings account to 7.5%

Choose Balanced Advantage Fund that changes equity-debt mix on time

Topics : Hindu marriage Marriage Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon