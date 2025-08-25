Surat stockbroking fraud: Avoid unregistered middlemen posing as brokers

A major financial fraud is under investigation in Surat, where more than 54 brokers and investors have allegedly been cheated of ₹4.84 crore by a share trading firm. According to media reports, the accused are the owners of Green Wall Enterprise, which purportedly operated on behalf of Jainam Broking.

The firm promised clients high leverage, promising to allow them to trade up to ₹50 lakh by depositing just ₹5 lakh. On August 14, 2025, investors found themselves locked out of their trading accounts. Their funds also became inaccessible.

This case highlights the need for investors to exercise extreme caution when