Subhash Ghai inks ₹2.24 Cr lease deal for office in Mumbai's Andheri West

Subhash Ghai inks ₹2.24 Cr lease deal for office in Mumbai's Andheri West

Subhash Ghai, along with Crest Ventures and Mukta Arts, has leased a 7,500 sq. ft. commercial property in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a starting monthly rent of ₹3.38 lakh, escalating to ₹4.11 lakh

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai show their inked marked finger after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Bollywood director and producer Subash Ghai along with firms Crest Ventures Limited and Mukta Arts has given on rent a commercial property located in Andheri West, Mumbai for starting total monthly rent of Rs 3.38 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by property portal squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in July 2025.
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the commercial property given on rent by Shubash Ghai is located in Crest Mukta in Andheri West. It has a built-up area of 7,500 sq. ft.  The rental agreement, registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 57,500 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000, includes a security deposit of Rs. 24.66 lakh.
 
 
The lease tenure spans 60 months (five years). The agreed monthly rent starts at Rs. 3.38 lakh in the first year and escalates to Rs. 4.11 lakh in the final year. According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rent escalates close to 5% annually during the span of lease tenure. Over the full term, the cumulative rental value is calculated at around Rs. 2.24 crore.
 
As per Square Yards insights, Subhash Ghai along with his wife Mukta Ghai had purchased an apartment worth Rs. 24 crore in Bandra West in February 2025.
 
Andheri West is  one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. This area is well-connected with the international airport, the Western Expressway, Andheri Railway Station and the metro.
 
Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director and screenwriter, primarily known for his work in Hindi cinema. He was one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers in the 1980s and 1990s. His notable films include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980) and Hero (1983). In 2006, he set up his own film institute Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.

Topics : Real Estate

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

